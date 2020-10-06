Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Takes $502,000 Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,999 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,688 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,140 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. AXA grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 642,117 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $92,452,000 after acquiring an additional 74,972 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.15, for a total transaction of $935,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,376,603.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $3,765,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 748,249 shares of company stock worth $165,343,331. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,253,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.21, a PEG ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.27.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on salesforce.com from $191.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.60.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

