Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 71 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY cut its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,953 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 233.8% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 5.0% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in NVIDIA by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,541 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 27.4% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total value of $5,147,875.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,140,304.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total value of $48,984,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,374,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,772 shares of company stock valued at $89,816,325. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $535.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target (up previously from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $415.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.83.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $548.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 883,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,346,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.70 billion, a PE ratio of 103.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $508.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $383.25. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $176.50 and a 52 week high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

