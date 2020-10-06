Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 555 Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its stake in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Metlife were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Metlife by 1.6% in the second quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 801,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,287,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV raised its holdings in shares of Metlife by 12.5% in the first quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,959,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,892,000 after purchasing an additional 218,399 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Metlife by 135.3% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 42,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 24,715 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Metlife by 12.9% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 153,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 17,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Metlife by 2.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,507,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,126,000 after purchasing an additional 110,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Metlife alerts:

NYSE:MET traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $38.36. 448,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,706,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28. Metlife Inc has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $53.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.84.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

In other Metlife news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $144,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MET. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Metlife in a report on Friday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Metlife in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.