Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 5,165 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,165 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 1.1% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 444,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,783,000 after buying an additional 18,536 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 364,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,341,000 after buying an additional 76,048 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 242.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 141,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after buying an additional 99,940 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 243.1% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 18,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 13,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.95. 688,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,080,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -591.94, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.26. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $45.76 and a 52 week high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $2,497,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,938,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $8,943,400.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,366,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,587 shares of company stock valued at $11,782,297 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

