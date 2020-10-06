Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 502 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and makes up about 1.2% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $5,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth about $587,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 212.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 283,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,148,000 after purchasing an additional 192,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays raised Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.47.

NYSE:BDX traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.44. 58,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,973,010. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $238.52 and its 200-day moving average is $246.56. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $286.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. Becton Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $330,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

