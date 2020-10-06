Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 410 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY cut its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,521 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Stryker makes up 1.4% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 64.4% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter worth $32,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter worth $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.15.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total value of $4,933,134.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYK traded down $3.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $210.59. 33,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783,112. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $226.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.15 and a 200 day moving average of $186.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.85, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

