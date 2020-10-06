Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 25 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,065 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for approximately 1.9% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Netflix were worth $9,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.6% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 24.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 43.0% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 2.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $590.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $470.00 price target (up previously from $460.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $492.93.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $5,057,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,023.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 34,853 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.68, for a total transaction of $16,613,728.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,853 shares in the company, valued at $16,613,728.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,486 shares of company stock worth $106,890,169. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock traded down $15.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $505.51. 216,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,547,235. The company has a market capitalization of $229.61 billion, a PE ratio of 86.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.57 and a twelve month high of $575.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $498.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $452.66.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

