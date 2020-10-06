Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 242 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,788,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,255,000 after buying an additional 22,460 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,372,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,104,000 after buying an additional 1,406,339 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,561,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,767,000 after buying an additional 79,597 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,492,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,332,000 after buying an additional 677,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,381,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,560,000 after buying an additional 221,466 shares during the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $1,311,404.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

KMB traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.00. 66,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,826,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.24 and a 200 day moving average of $142.80. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $160.16.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.