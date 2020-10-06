Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 1,537 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,172 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up 1.8% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 351.9% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 175.6% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 4,644.4% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 63.5% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $369,796.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,828.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,002 shares of company stock worth $3,697,455. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,670,465. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $94.13. The stock has a market cap of $103.42 billion, a PE ratio of 79.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.57.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen raised shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.04.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

