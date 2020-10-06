Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Purchases 133 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BABA traded up $3.80 on Tuesday, hitting $292.07. 1,091,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,979,412. The company has a market cap of $779.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.50. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $161.68 and a 12 month high of $299.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $276.68 and a 200-day moving average of $232.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.55 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.47.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

