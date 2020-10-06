Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Lowers Position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,487 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 153.8% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the second quarter worth $55,000. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd increased its position in J M Smucker by 24.4% in the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in J M Smucker by 32.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in J M Smucker by 413.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,715,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 4,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $498,350.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,339.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,790 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.73.

Shares of SJM traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.51. 26,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,193. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.23. J M Smucker Co has a 12-month low of $91.88 and a 12-month high of $125.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.54.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

