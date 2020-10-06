Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Lowers Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,442 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,209,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,197,948,000 after buying an additional 4,352,426 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Medtronic by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,302,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,288,879,000 after buying an additional 439,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,327,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,829,814,000 after buying an additional 639,833 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Medtronic by 119.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,803,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,662,000 after buying an additional 10,788,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,806,243 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,632,832,000 after buying an additional 328,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $1,004,593.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,573,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total value of $75,661.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,416,307.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,849 shares of company stock valued at $2,080,249. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Medtronic from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.75.

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.37. 171,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,907,183. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.08. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $139.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

