Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $9.23 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 1.9% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,802,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $941,564,000 after buying an additional 619,550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,336,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $943,593,000 after purchasing an additional 96,524 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Danaher by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,219,359 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $584,323,000 after purchasing an additional 241,613 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,508,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $485,547,000 after purchasing an additional 155,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,960,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $523,479,000 after purchasing an additional 75,308 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHR stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.11. 127,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,913,096. The company has a 50-day moving average of $206.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.05. The company has a market capitalization of $154.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.88. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $218.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 77,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $16,010,299.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,447.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William King sold 26,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.09, for a total transaction of $5,371,846.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,062.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 530,474 shares of company stock valued at $104,501,669. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.00.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

