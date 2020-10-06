Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $884,000 Stock Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,885 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,982 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 11,342 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 13,746 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.81.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.63. 403,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,462,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.41. The firm has a market cap of $68.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.74.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

