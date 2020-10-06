Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $702,000 Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.3% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 17,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.8% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 0.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 20.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $4,175,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 442,096 shares in the company, valued at $36,919,436.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,904 shares of company stock worth $5,286,012. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

ATVI traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.99. The stock had a trading volume of 298,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,596,542. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.72. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.51 and a 1-year high of $87.73.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 17.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.27.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

