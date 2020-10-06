Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $6.11 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 1.2% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 12,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. HWG Holdings LP boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 196 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.40, for a total transaction of $8,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,446 shares in the company, valued at $105,324,362.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.58, for a total transaction of $10,114,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,785,584.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 173,868 shares of company stock valued at $71,253,379. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TMO traded down $5.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $445.59. 69,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,360. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $425.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.39. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $452.68. The stock has a market cap of $178.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.38, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $468.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $452.27.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

