Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $4.87 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,754 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1,187.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 178.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT traded down $2.37 on Tuesday, hitting $106.19. 168,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,329,647. The company has a market cap of $192.21 billion, a PE ratio of 62.24, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $114.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.06 and a 200-day moving average of $94.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total transaction of $683,031.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,996,291.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,254,784.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,496,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,771 shares of company stock worth $12,220,943. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.19.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

