Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $3.31 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. increased its position in CME Group by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in CME Group by 273.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 494,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,438,000 after purchasing an additional 361,711 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in CME Group by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 107,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,467,000 after purchasing an additional 15,187 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,438,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.23. The stock had a trading volume of 60,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,425. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.08 and its 200 day moving average is $173.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $225.36. The stock has a market cap of $59.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.32.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 46.39% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total transaction of $155,898.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,234.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.39, for a total transaction of $1,323,120.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,900 shares of company stock worth $2,695,838. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $176.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.94.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

