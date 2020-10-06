Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,577,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,098,000 after purchasing an additional 506,491 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 488.8% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,461,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,023 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 167,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,253,000 after acquiring an additional 31,778 shares during the period. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.42.

Shares of PM traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.48. 146,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,442,250. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $90.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.37. The firm has a market cap of $118.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.49%.

In related news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

