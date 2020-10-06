Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Southern by 1,658.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,964,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,556 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $33,369,000. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Southern stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.85. 300,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,142,250. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.25. Southern Co has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $71.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

In related news, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $544,599.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,859.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,791 shares of company stock worth $957,100. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

