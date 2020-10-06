Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth $1,246,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 23,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 11,877 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.70. 351,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,561,030. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.69 and a 200 day moving average of $100.34. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $118.98.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

