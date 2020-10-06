Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Grows Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $222,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 53,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.3% during the second quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 20,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 8,766 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 14,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $9,274,000.

Shares of VIG stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.04. 203,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,706,061. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $134.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.45.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

