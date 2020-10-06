Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Decreases Stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Altria Group by 495.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Barclays cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.46.

Altria Group stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.60. The company had a trading volume of 338,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,032,676. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.01. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $51.78. The company has a market capitalization of $73.41 billion, a PE ratio of -76.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.51.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 81.52%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

