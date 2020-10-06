Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Cuts Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 12.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,696,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,201,000 after purchasing an additional 99,076 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 35.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,313,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217,357 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,560,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,807,000 after acquiring an additional 63,069 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 32.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,651,000 after acquiring an additional 709,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,309,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,292,000 after acquiring an additional 28,930 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Argus upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.00.

In related news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 90,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total value of $16,341,340.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 644,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,823,082.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 638,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total value of $114,989,868.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,987,311.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,052,364 shares of company stock worth $189,856,440 in the last three months. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $180.45. 37,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,217. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $208.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.68 and its 200 day moving average is $171.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 1,020.06, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 0.62%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

