Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Buys 551 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,825 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ COST traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $358.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,631. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $363.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $345.05 and its 200 day moving average is $318.46. The firm has a market cap of $158.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total value of $887,441.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,261,654.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.60, for a total transaction of $653,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,747 shares in the company, valued at $9,062,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,630,908. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.78.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

