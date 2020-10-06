Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Buys 541 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth approximately $445,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 9.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 7.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $299,846.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,289.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $1,654,905.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,678,566.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,009 shares of company stock worth $5,720,053. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Gabelli downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.14.

NYSE:ZTS traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $161.52. The company had a trading volume of 49,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,610. The company has a market capitalization of $77.66 billion, a PE ratio of 48.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.98. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $166.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

