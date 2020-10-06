Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Buys 1,480 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 103.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 56,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 366.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 24,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 19,156 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 249.2% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 144,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,019,000 after buying an additional 103,400 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $226.06. 83,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,830,144. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.45 and its 200 day moving average is $167.01. The company has a market capitalization of $71.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.92. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $106.14 and a 1-year high of $231.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Deere & Company from $179.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.98.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,833,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,009,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 7,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,291,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,764,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $6,726,372. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

