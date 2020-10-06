Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Boosts Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 31,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 28,846 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $1,516,145.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,478 shares in the company, valued at $6,227,203.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 19,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $988,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,670,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 197,846 shares of company stock worth $10,362,646 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MS stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.65. 1,817,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,026,065. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $76.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.45.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.