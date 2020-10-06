Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Acquires 61 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,929 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 3.1% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.5% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 935 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 88.8% in the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 504 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 354,574 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $691,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 134.9% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 59,410 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $115,833,000 after purchasing an additional 34,122 shares during the period. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 31.5% in the first quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,500.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3,860.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,430.43.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,690.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $114.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,085.00. 314,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,092,071. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,208.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,724.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The company has a market cap of $1,602.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

