Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Acquires 2,734 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ECL. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 150.0% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth $40,000. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $1,169,059.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,197.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ECL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $197.84 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.31.

ECL stock traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $231.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.85, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.