Burke W. Whitman Acquires 1,500 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Director Burke W. Whitman acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $21,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,467 shares in the company, valued at $506,468.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of FOLD stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,405,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,910,233. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day moving average is $12.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.17. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $16.13.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.53% and a negative net margin of 129.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 8.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,625,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,423,000 after purchasing an additional 867,308 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,833,000 after buying an additional 132,427 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 153.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,121,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,080,000 after buying an additional 2,492,623 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,809,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,202,000 after buying an additional 303,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $34,665,000.

FOLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.85.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

