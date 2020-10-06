Burberry Group’s (BURBY) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BURBY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burberry Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Burberry Group from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Burberry Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Burberry Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BURBY opened at $20.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.06. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $30.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.36.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

