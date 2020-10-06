Burberry Group’s (BURBY) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BURBY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burberry Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Burberry Group from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Burberry Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Burberry Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BURBY opened at $20.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.06. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $30.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.36.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

