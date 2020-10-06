BTU Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $344,968.00 (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. BTU Protocol has a market capitalization of $38.88 million and approximately $344,968.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar. One BTU Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00004090 BTC on popular exchanges including UPbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020347 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00043302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006592 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009471 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $510.33 or 0.04832845 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00057320 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00032323 BTC.

BTU Protocol Token Profile

BTU Protocol (BTU) is a token. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,014,377 tokens. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com

BTU Protocol Token Trading

BTU Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

