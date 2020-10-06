Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:BIPC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:BIPC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BIPC. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $56.53 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $32.54 and a 52 week high of $56.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of regulated gas transmission systems in Brazil. It also engages in the regulated distribution operations in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.