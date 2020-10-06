Brokerages Set TLG Immobilien AG (ETR:TLG) PT at €28.29

TLG Immobilien AG (ETR:TLG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €28.29 ($33.28).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.70 ($26.71) target price on TLG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. UBS Group set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on TLG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Shares of ETR TLG traded up €0.49 ($0.58) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €18.24 ($21.46). 58,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,049. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €16.84. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85. TLG Immobilien has a 12-month low of €10.98 ($12.92) and a 12-month high of €31.55 ($37.12). The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.56.

TLG Immobilien AG operates as a commercial real estate company in Germany. The company is involved in the letting, management, acquisition, development, disposal, and renting of office, retail, and hotel properties. It operates seven hotels. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

