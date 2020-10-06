Brokerages Set Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) PT at $100.27

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.73.

PII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Polaris Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Polaris Industries from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Polaris Industries in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Polaris Industries from $67.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Polaris Industries from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

PII stock opened at $102.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -112.12 and a beta of 2.12. Polaris Industries has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $110.30.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.70. Polaris Industries had a positive return on equity of 32.38% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Polaris Industries will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Polaris Industries’s payout ratio is currently 39.24%.

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $451,326.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,711. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Musso sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $392,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 168,016 shares of company stock worth $18,084,614. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Polaris Industries in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the second quarter worth about $74,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the second quarter worth about $151,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

