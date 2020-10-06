Brokerages Set Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target at $348.00

Shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $354.80.

A number of analysts have commented on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Msci from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Msci in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Msci in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

NYSE:MSCI traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $349.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,726. Msci has a one year low of $213.01 and a one year high of $398.49. The company has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.31 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $355.33 and its 200-day moving average is $337.20.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $409.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.25 million. Msci had a net margin of 32.14% and a negative return on equity of 268.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Msci will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.69, for a total transaction of $1,318,415.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,029,106.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $883,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,545 shares in the company, valued at $98,443,373.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,120,240. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Msci in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $452,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Msci in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Msci in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,646,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Msci by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Msci by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 537,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,542,000 after purchasing an additional 55,818 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

