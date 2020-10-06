Brokerages Set MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) Price Target at $16.00

MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MIXT. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of MiX Telematics in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

In other MiX Telematics news, EVP Gert Pretorius sold 254,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total transaction of $86,535.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 857,473 shares of company stock worth $291,727 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kopion Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MiX Telematics during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,584,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 8.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 228,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 18,715 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics during the second quarter worth approximately $2,613,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in MiX Telematics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 243,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in MiX Telematics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MIXT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.74. 16 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,569. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.27 and its 200-day moving average is $8.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.96. MiX Telematics has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $14.92.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $27.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MiX Telematics will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.

