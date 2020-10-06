Brokerages Set MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) Price Target at $10.60

Shares of MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.60.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MEIP. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Ci Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Sunday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

Shares of MEI Pharma stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.21. The stock had a trading volume of 8,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,135. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.89. The stock has a market cap of $362.32 million, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.74. MEI Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $4.46.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,446,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,769,000 after buying an additional 1,542,924 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in MEI Pharma by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 278,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 98,698 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in MEI Pharma by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,523,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 329,446 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in MEI Pharma by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 14,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.