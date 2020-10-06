Brokerages Set Meggitt plc (LON:MGGT) PT at GBX 332.70

Meggitt plc (LON:MGGT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 332.70 ($4.35).

Several brokerages have commented on MGGT. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Meggitt from GBX 382 ($4.99) to GBX 356 ($4.65) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Meggitt from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 305 ($3.99) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Meggitt from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 345 ($4.51) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd.

Meggitt stock opened at GBX 289.40 ($3.78) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.00. Meggitt has a 52 week low of GBX 196.15 ($2.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 701.80 ($9.17). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 275.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 286.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

