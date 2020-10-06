Brokerages Set Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA) Target Price at $18.17

Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th.

Shares of Liberty Latin America stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.27. 3,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,036. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.87. Liberty Latin America has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $19.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.49.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $848.90 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Noyes acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 89,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,756.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Balan Nair acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.36 per share, with a total value of $125,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,265.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $290,400 in the last ninety days. 13.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LILA. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 571.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

