Brokerages Set Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Price Target at $56.06

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.06.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LVS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Roth Capital lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 294.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 294.3% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 765 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 94.9% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 918 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 30.4% during the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $46.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 105.05 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.04. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The casino operator reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.33). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $98.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

