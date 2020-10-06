Brokerages Set Kering (EPA:KER) Price Target at €562.07

Kering (EPA:KER) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €562.07 ($661.26).

Several analysts have recently commented on KER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €610.00 ($717.65) price target on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €570.00 ($670.59) price target on Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €600.00 ($705.88) price target on Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Oddo Bhf set a €431.00 ($507.06) price target on Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €590.00 ($694.12) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Shares of KER traded up €5.50 ($6.47) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €583.30 ($686.24). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,612. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €548.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of €492.66. Kering has a 1-year low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 1-year high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

