Brokerages Set Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) PT at $25.00

Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KELYA traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $17.77. 308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,519. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22. Kelly Services has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.31.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $975.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.74 million. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 5.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kelly Services will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KELYA. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,257,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 88,993.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 401,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 401,359 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 37.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 870,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,050,000 after purchasing an additional 237,821 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 23.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,246,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,824,000 after purchasing an additional 235,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 573.1% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 165,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 141,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

Recommended Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.