Brokerages Set Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) (LON:HWDN) Target Price at GBX 533.33

Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) (LON:HWDN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 533.33 ($6.97).

HWDN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) from GBX 523 ($6.83) to GBX 530 ($6.93) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) stock opened at GBX 619.20 ($8.09) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 563.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 543.06. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.85, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 394 ($5.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 736.80 ($9.63).

Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) (LON:HWDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported GBX (1.80) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Howden Joinery Group Plc will post 3443.9997668 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, flooring, stair parts, general joinery items, worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, handles, joinery doors, skirting and architrave products, heat-pump tumble dryers, dual cavity single ovens, and dishwashers, as well as internal, external, and fire doors.

