Brokerages Set H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) PT at $22.17

H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.17.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on H & R Block from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Northcoast Research raised H & R Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on H & R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on H & R Block in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

Get H & R Block alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II acquired 13,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.04 per share, for a total transaction of $197,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,152 shares in the company, valued at $5,085,806.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Gerard acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $182,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 194,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,831.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRB. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of H & R Block by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,070,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,335,000 after buying an additional 126,640 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of H & R Block by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,501,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,459,000 after buying an additional 2,990,527 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of H & R Block by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,914,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,181,000 after buying an additional 1,224,670 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of H & R Block by 566.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,554,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,812 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of H & R Block by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,789,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,280,000 after purchasing an additional 588,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRB traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.85. 21,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,845,160. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.18. H & R Block has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $601.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.03 million. H & R Block had a negative return on equity of 871.04% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business’s revenue was up 299.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that H & R Block will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. H & R Block’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

About H & R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for H & R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.