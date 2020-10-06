Brokerages Set Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Price Target at $15.39

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.39.

FCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $16.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of -40.80 and a beta of 2.31.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,397,605 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,855,800,000 after buying an additional 1,051,623 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,587,723 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $458,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,287 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3,870.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,751,080 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $200,819,000 after purchasing an additional 29,001,705 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,224,564 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $303,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 61.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,163,448 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $129,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.