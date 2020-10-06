Brokerages Set EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Target Price at $2.92

Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.92.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ENLC shares. ValuEngine downgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on EnLink Midstream from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Shares of ENLC stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.52. 20,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,748,625. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 3.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.23. EnLink Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $744.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 27.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kyle D. Vann bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $119,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 190,634 shares in the company, valued at $568,089.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 925,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 97,600 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,218,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 438.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 717,470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 584,215 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $357,000. Institutional investors own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma Texas, Louisiana Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

