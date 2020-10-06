Brokerages Set Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) PT at $5.33

Shares of Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.33.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENDP. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endo International in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Endo International in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Endo International in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st.
Shares of NASDAQ:ENDP opened at $3.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $856.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.50. Endo International has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $7.10.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Endo International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,315,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,267,000 after acquiring an additional 126,177 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Endo International by 58.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 132,234 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Endo International by 1.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 344,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 208,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 11,498 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 158,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the period. 80.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Endo International
Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.
Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?
Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.