Brokerages Set Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) PT at $5.33

Shares of Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.33.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENDP. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endo International in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Endo International in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Endo International in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st.

Get Endo International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ENDP opened at $3.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $856.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.50. Endo International has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $7.10.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.30. Endo International had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 91.41%. The business had revenue of $687.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.99 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Endo International will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Endo International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,315,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,267,000 after acquiring an additional 126,177 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Endo International by 58.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 132,234 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Endo International by 1.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 344,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 208,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 11,498 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 158,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the period. 80.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.