Brokerages Set CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Price Target at $51.20

Shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.20.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVLT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Lake Street Capital raised CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub raised CommVault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $904,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,306 shares in the company, valued at $13,361,776.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 6,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $265,307.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,453.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,515,800. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems during the first quarter worth $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 40.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the second quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the second quarter worth about $272,000. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $41.89. 2,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,349. CommVault Systems has a fifty-two week low of $24.26 and a fifty-two week high of $51.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.52 and a 200 day moving average of $39.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 600.09 and a beta of 0.74.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.35. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CommVault Systems will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

